German Ex-Actress Accuses Roman Polanski of Rape

A former German actress told the Swiss police that film director Roman Polanski raped her in February 1972 when she was 15, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Renate Langer is the fourth woman to publicly accuse the 84-year old director of sexual assaulting her as a teenager. He pleaded guilty in 1977 to unlawful sex with Samantha Geimer when she was 13. His lawyer has since disputed other similar accusations. Polanski himself recently spoke out about a child-rape sentence against him in California, saying, “As far as what I did: it’s over.”