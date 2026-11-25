INTERNATIONAL ICON Supermodel Dubbed ‘Most Beautiful’ Dead at 87 The chameleonic model helped define ‘60s fashion. Franco Rubartelli/Franco Rubartelli/Conde Nast via Getty Images

Get the Obsessed newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Veruschka, a German aristocrat widely recognized as one of the first ever supermodels, died at her home on Friday, according to the German newspaper Bild. She was 87. Born into the noble House of Lehndorff, Veruschka spent her early years on her family’s estate in East Prussia. When she was five years old, her father, Count Heinrich von Lehndorff, was executed for his involvement in a failed plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler. Her family was arrested and separated until the end of the war. Years later, while studying art in Florence at age 20, Veruschka was discovered by a photographer. She became one of the most iconic models of the 1960s, gracing the cover of 13 American Vogue issues and working with photographers like Richard Avedon, who once called her “the most beautiful woman in the world.” Veruschka also appeared in Michelangelo Antonioni’s seminal film Blow-Up and played a high-stakes poker player in the James Bond film Casino Royale.

Veruschka stepped back from modeling in the mid-1970s to focus on acting and art. Henry Clarke/Henry Clarke/Condé Nast via Getty Images

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options