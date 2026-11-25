Supermodel Dubbed ‘Most Beautiful’ Dead at 87
The chameleonic model helped define ‘60s fashion.
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Veruschka, a German aristocrat widely recognized as one of the first ever supermodels, died at her home on Friday, according to the German newspaper Bild. She was 87. Born into the noble House of Lehndorff, Veruschka spent her early years on her family’s estate in East Prussia. When she was five years old, her father, Count Heinrich von Lehndorff, was executed for his involvement in a failed plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler. Her family was arrested and separated until the end of the war. Years later, while studying art in Florence at age 20, Veruschka was discovered by a photographer. She became one of the most iconic models of the 1960s, gracing the cover of 13 American Vogue issues and working with photographers like Richard Avedon, who once called her “the most beautiful woman in the world.” Veruschka also appeared in Michelangelo Antonioni’s seminal film Blow-Up and played a high-stakes poker player in the James Bond film Casino Royale.
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