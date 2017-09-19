German WWI U-Boat Found Intact Off Belgium

CHEAT SHEET
An intact German World War I submarine containing what is believed to be 23 bodies has been found by researchers in the waters near Belgium, authorities announced Tuesday. Some 18 such vessels were stationed in the area between 1915 and 1918. Thirteen of them were destroyed in wartime, and 11 have since been found. “It’s quite amazing that we found something like this,” Western Flanders Governor Carl Decaluwe told the Associated Press. “The impact damage was at the front, but the submarine remains closed and there are 23 people still onboard.”