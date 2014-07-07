Germany Dumps No-Spying Pact

The Central Intelligence Agency recruited a German intelligence official in an apparent quest to get information about Berlin’s probe into U.S. spying on the country and its leaders, and now Germany will have its payback. The interior minister announced that Germany is ditching the no-spy agreement it’s had with the U.S. and Britain since 1945 to launch “360-degree surveillance” of intelligence-gathering operations in the country. The German double agent was arrested last week on suspicion of being a foreign spy and investigators found an encrypted program disguised as a weather app on his computer. German politicians say he was passing information to the U.S. about the parliament’s investigation into Edward Snowden’s revelations that the National Security Agency eavesdropped on Berlin, including Chancellor Angela Merkel’s phone.
