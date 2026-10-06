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1

U.S. Ally’s Spy Chief Arrested for Treason

THE SPY WHO BLEW IT
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 10.06.26 11:43AM EDT 
August Hanning, former president of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) arrives at the Bundestag parliament building to testify in front of the German Parliamentary Committee investigating the NSA spying scandal in Berlin, Germany, 02 October 2015. The committee investigates the extent and background of foreign secret services spying in Germany. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa | usage worldwide (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
picture alliance/picture alliance via Getty Image

Germany’s former intelligence chief August Hanning has been arrested on suspicion of espionage, attempted treason, and passing state secrets to a foreign intelligence service. Hanning, 80, led the BND foreign intelligence agency from 1998 to 2005 before becoming a senior official in the interior ministry. Prosecutors allege that, after leaving the BND, he obtained thousands of classified documents from former aide Manfred D., who was also arrested. Investigators say Manfred D. supplied Hanning with roughly 2,000 documents, many classified, in exchange for payment. The alleged transfers continued until at least 2022. Prosecutors also accuse Hanning of using the intelligence in private consulting work and passing political information to a representative of a foreign spy service. The country involved has not been disclosed. Police searched properties linked to both suspects, as well as sites in Berlin. Both are expected to appear before investigating judges.

Read it at DW

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2
Scottish Whisky to Be Launched Into Space
SPACE-AGED
Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.06.26 10:29AM EDT 
This photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows a glass of Yamazaki whisky, produced by Japanese beverage giant Suntory, sitting on the counter at the Tokyo Whisky Library bar at Minami Aoyama in Tokyo. Japan's Yamazaki distillery marks its 100th anniversary this year with plenty to celebrate, as the country's acclaimed aged whiskys command increasingly eye-watering prices thanks to growing demand and longstanding shortages. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP) / TO GO WITH Japan-beverage-whisky-suntory, FOCUS by Natsuko FUKUE (Photo by RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)
This photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows a glass of Yamazaki whisky, produced by Japanese beverage giant Suntory, sitting on the counter at the Tokyo Whisky Library bar at Minami Aoyama in Tokyo. Japan's Yamazaki distillery marks its 100th anniversary this year with plenty to celebrate, as the country's acclaimed aged whiskys command increasingly eye-watering prices thanks to growing demand and longstanding shortages. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP) / TO GO WITH Japan-beverage-whisky-suntory, FOCUS by Natsuko FUKUE (Photo by RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images) RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images

Engineers in Scotland and Japan plan to blast whisky samples into space to measure how the spirit ages outside Earth’s atmosphere. The experiment, set to launch in 2028, will orbit the Earth for five years on a specially developed miniature satellite. The mission will monitor the whisky’s color and chemical breakdown throughout. Researchers hope that, as the whisky experiences extreme temperature swings, it could age faster and develop a more complex flavor. Beyond scotch production, the experiment could also lay the groundwork for future pharmaceutical manufacturing in space. And, if all goes well, we may see entire distilleries in space. “We are really keen to be able to fly a full whisky-making system with a full cask,” lead researcher Gilles Bailet told the Independent. “It’s totally in the realm of possibility to bring back something like a litre of whisky within the next three to five years.”

Read it at The Independent

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This Bestselling Eye Gel From Amazon Helps Fight Genetic Dark Undereye Circles
PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS
Elizabeth Horkley
Updated 10.06.26 12:04PM EDT 
Published 10.06.26 12:03PM EDT 
Baebody eye gel review
Photo Illustration by Scouted/The Daily Beast/Baebody.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you have chronic darkness in the under-eye area, you’re probably told, “You look tired!” on a regular basis. Well-intended, though it may be, how do you respond when you know that sleep isn’t the solution? Many beauty guides offer solutions for puffiness, bags, and even hyperpigmentation. But for those of us with deep tear troughs and tissue-thin skin, the common refrain tends to be, “Find yourself a good concealer.”

A good concealer is part of the routine, but it’s a myth that there’s no way to treat this subocular, suboptimal condition save for injections and implants. Trend-watchers took note of an affordable skincare brand called “Baebody” a few years ago, once it had become the “#1 Best Selling Eye Gel on the Internet” thanks to thousands of rave reviews on Amazon.

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The hype is deserved—this product yields noticeable results and should be the foundation of any dark-circle-fighting crusade. Upon application, a collagen-boosting peptide complex gets to work, producing a satisfying tingle. The lightweight formula works to quell puffiness and, with continuous use, lifts undereye darkness and softens fine lines and crow’s feet.

I’ve been using this eye gel religiously for over a year now, but I saw undereye darkness improvement in just two weeks. It turns out you don’t have to pay top dollar for top-performing skincare. Plus, the already-affordable eye treatment is 20 percent off during this week’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale—grab a jar now.

For more Amazon Prime Big Deal Days scores, Click Here >

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3
Deadly Eye-Bleeding Virus Spreads to New Country for the First Time
DEADLY SPREAD
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Updated 10.06.26 10:23AM EDT 
Published 10.06.26 10:02AM EDT 
ebola
JOSPIN MWISHA/AFP via Getty Images

Kenya has confirmed its first-ever Ebola case after a citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo returned to Nairobi and later died. Health Minister Aden Duale said the patient, who had been ill for about a month, arrived in Kenya via Uganda on Saturday and was taken to a hospital, where he was isolated and tested positive for the Bundibugyo strain. He died on Monday night. Authorities have identified 28 contacts, including relatives and health workers, while tracing 23 passengers and four crew members from the same flight. Those contacts are being monitored for signs of infection. The case marks the fourth country affected by the current outbreak, after the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and France. The Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded more than 8,000 cases and 4,000 deaths, with the outbreak spreading across several provinces. The Bundibugyo strain has no approved vaccine or specific treatment. It spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated materials. It causes fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding, including from the eyes.

Read it at The Financial Times

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4
Five-Time Oscar Nominee Dies at 76
FINAL SCORE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 10.06.26 10:59AM EDT 
Published 10.06.26 6:42AM EDT 
British composer George Fenton poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the Gala screening of "The Choral" at the Royal Festival Hall, during the 2025 BFI London Film Festival in London, on October 12, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)
HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

A British composer who was nominated for five Academy Awards and helped bring more than 100 films to life has died. George Fenton, who scored Dangerous Liaisons, Groundhog Day, Gandhi, and The Fisher King, was 76. His family has not disclosed his cause of death, but they described it as unexpected, given he had signed on for a new global publishing deal only three weeks ago and was working on at least three projects at the time. Fenton also wrote scores for TV, notably including the soundtrack for The Blue Planet, Planet Earth, and Frozen Planet, narrated by veteran British naturalist Sir David Attenborough. He further wrote the introductory themes for mainstream news broadcasts, including BBC News programs like Newsnight and Breakfast Time. He founded the Association of Professional Composers and served as a visiting professor at the Royal College of Music. His family wrote in a statement that he is survived by his wife Amanda and ex-wife Jane, along with his three children and six grandchildren.

Read it at BBC News

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Score a New Machine-Washable Rug From Ruggable for 25% Off
SALE ALERT
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 10.06.26 1:58AM EDT 
Published 10.06.26 1:57AM EDT 
Ruggable sale amazon prime early access sale 2022
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Ruggable.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Rugs often function as the low-profile centerpiece of a room, bringing color, texture, and personality to any space, but between shedding pets and clumsy kids, our rugs take quite the beating daily. Unfortunately, while washing rugs in the washing machine is convenient, most rugs aren’t designed to make it out alive of a washing cycle. Fortunately, there’s Ruggable. Ruggable, a luxe rug brand that designs unique waterproof rugs, offers a variety of (actually chic) rugs that stay intact in the washing machine time and time again. Skip the laborious spot cleaning and costly dry cleaning trips and just invest in one of Ruggable’s washable rugs—it’ll pay for itself in a few months.

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Best of all, you can score up to 25 percent off Ruggable for the next 48 hours during its current flash sale. Choose from bestselling area rugs to cute doormats, plus a selection of designer collaboration designs in partnership with Jonathan Adler. Ruggable rarely offers discounts this large, so now’s your chance to see what all the hype is about while it’s marked down.

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5
Dozens Dead as Plane Crashes Into Swamp
‘NEVER FORGOTTEN’
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 10.06.26 8:02AM EDT 
Wreckage of a Nigerian military helicopter inside the swampy Igbokoda forest in Ondo State, Nigeria, October 5, 2026. The helicopter crashed while carrying sevaral passengers and crew members. REUTERS/Stringer
Stringer/REUTERS

Nigeria has declared three days of national mourning after suffering its deadliest airplane crash in more than three decades. Authorities confirmed that none of the 25 people on board the military plane—five crew members and 20 passengers—survived after it plummeted into a swamp in the southern state of Ondo on Monday. President Bola Tinubu offered his condolences to the families of the deceased when he announced the mourning period on Tuesday. “This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation,” he said. “Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria,” he added in a nod to the branch’s role in countering terrorism and regional instability. “Their sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Tinubu said. The flight from Benin City to Lagos, the capital, is understood to have been part of a routine mission. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. The Air Force has launched an official investigation.

Remnants of a Nigerian military helicopter that crashed while carrying several passengers and crew members, in Ondo State, Nigeria, October 5, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
A portion of the aircraft retrieved from the swamp in Ondo State. Stringer/REUTERS
Read it at BBC News

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6
911 Call Reveals Soap Star’s Harrowing Death at 62
FINAL MOMENTS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 10.06.26 8:01AM EDT 
DAYS OF OUR LIVES -- "Bo Brady & Carly Manning Kiriakis Wedding" -- Pictured: Robert Kelker-Kelly as Bo Brady (Photo by Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Soap star Robert Kelker-Kelly suffered cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in bed at his Missouri home, according to 911 dispatch audio. The actor, who appeared in nearly 600 episodes of Days of Our Lives, died Saturday at 62 from natural causes, a medical examiner’s office spokesperson told the Sun newspaper. The dispatcher told first responders Kelker-Kelly was “not breathing” and later reported that the caller was unable to move him from the bed as CPR was underway. TMZ reported Kelker-Kelly had complained of chest pains before his death around 8 p.m. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. No toxicology testing was ordered because there was no suspicion of drugs or alcohol, the Sun reported. Kelker-Kelly played Bo Brady on Days before leaving in 1995 and later appeared on General Hospital and Another World. His final TV appearance came in 2014. His death comes months after former Days co-star Lisa Rinna accused him in her memoir of being verbally abusive and said he was “a ticking time bomb.” Kelker-Kelly never responded to her allegations.

Read it at The Sun

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7
Oxygen Masks Drop as Jet Plunges 28,000 Feet in Midair Emergency
DESCENT DISASTER
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Updated 10.06.26 7:41AM EDT 
Published 10.06.26 6:20AM EDT 
A British Airways Boeing 777-200
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 4: A British Airways Boeing 777-200 approaches San Diego International Airport for a landing on a flight from London on October 4, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images) Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A British Airways flight bound for Chicago was forced to turn back to London after plunging nearly 28,000 feet over Ireland and triggering an emergency response. Flight BA295 departed Heathrow Airport shortly after noon Monday and climbed to 37,000 feet before encountering a technical problem about an hour into the transatlantic journey. Oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling as the Boeing 777-200ER descended to around 9,000 feet. The crew also issued a 7700 emergency squawk, the international signal for a general emergency, before turning the aircraft back toward Britain. Passenger Tom Nicholls told the Mirror there was “a sudden bit of turbulence” before the masks deployed, causing confusion among travelers. He also praised the pilots’ handling of the emergency. The aircraft later circled over the Bristol Channel to burn fuel before landing safely at Heathrow shortly after 5 p.m. British Airways said the plane returned because of a “technical issue” and that passengers were being moved onto alternative flights. The precise cause of the emergency has not been confirmed.

Read it at The Guardian

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8
Sex and Fraud Scandal-Plagued Televangelist Dies at 86
TV PREACHER DEAD
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Updated 10.06.26 6:51AM EDT 
Published 10.06.26 5:43AM EDT 
Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker on a hill overlooking their megachurch complex, Heritage USA,in Fort Mill, South Carolina in August 1987. (Photo by Will & Deni McIntyre/Getty Images)
Will & Deni McIntyre/Getty Images

Jim Bakker, the televangelist who built a Christian broadcasting empire before a sex scandal and fraud conviction destroyed his ministry, has died at 86. His second wife, Lori Bakker, announced his death Monday, saying he had “finished his race with faith.” His cause of death was not disclosed. Bakker rose to fame alongside his first wife, Tammy Faye, through The PTL Club, which at its height reached 13 million viewers and generated $129 million annually. The empire collapsed in 1987 after revelations of Bakker’s sexual encounter with church secretary Jessica Hahn and a $265,000 payment to keep her quiet. Two years later, he was convicted of defrauding followers through Heritage USA vacation packages and sentenced to 45 years in prison. That sentence was later reduced, and he served about 4-and-a-half years behind bars. After his release, Bakker renounced the prosperity gospel and returned to television with Lori in 2003. His later years remained controversial. In 2017, Bakker warned that Christians would launch a civil war if Trump were impeached. Trump was later impeached twice. In 2020, he faced backlash for promoting a bogus COVID-19 treatment.

Read it at https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-televangelist-jim-bakker-ensnared-fraud-sex-scandal-dead-86-2026-10-06/

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Upgrade Your Kitchen Before the Holidays With This Scratch-Resistant Cookware Set
ONLY PANS
Scouted Staff
Published 10.01.26 5:09PM EDT 
Circulon ScratchDefense nonstick cookware set arranged on a white marble countertop against a gray subway tile backsplash, with a straining lid, mushrooms, red chili peppers, and a striped kitchen towel.
Circulon

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Food that won’t stick, pans that won’t scratch, and cleanup that won’t take all night? Yes, please. Circulon’s 12-piece cookware set handles the holiday’s most-loved dishes (and hosting hassles) this year—and for many years to come.

This complete set includes all the kitchen essentials you need: two saucepans with straining lids, one sauté pan with lid and convenient helper handle, one stockpot with lid, and three frying pans (8.5, 10, and 12 inches).

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Each piece is made with aerospace-grade materials to create a thicker and harder surface than ordinary non-stick pans. The triple-layer surface delivers unparalleled durability, eliminating scratching, sticking, and flaking. During testing, the pans withstood 350,000 scrapes from a five-pound metal spatula. They are also oven-safe up to 400°F (lids up to 350°F) and are dishwasher-safe—a must for holiday hosting.

The best part? Circulon’s Thanksgiving prep sale is live right now. The more you buy, the more you save: score 15 percent off $150+, 20 percent off $250+, and 30 percent off $350+. That means you can get this twelve-piece set for just $280, with free shipping, too.

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9
‘The Batman’ Sequel Abruptly Halts Production
DARK KNIGHT DELAY
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.05.26 5:08PM EDT 
Published 10.05.26 4:12PM EDT 
Robert Pattinson attends a special screening of The Batman.
Robert Pattinson attends a special screening of The Batman. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Production on The Batman Part II has halted in London as director Matt Reeves tends to a family matter. Warner Bros. and DC Studios released a statement, saying, “Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.” The pause adds uncertainty to a sequel already delayed several times, with its release shifting from October 2025 to October 2027, and then to Feb. 18, 2028. The current stoppage comes after Paramount Skydance’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, a deal expected to leave the combined company with just under $80 billion in net debt. Sources told Deadline it’s too early to say whether the pause in filming will delay the film again. The movie has a star-studded cast with Robert Pattinson as the famous superhero, as well as Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Jayme Lawson, and Charles Dance.

Read it at DEADLINE

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10
’90s Soap Star Heartthrob Dies at 59
STAR REMEMBERED
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 10.06.26 3:35AM EDT 
Published 10.05.26 9:28PM EDT 
Actor Mark Mortimer attends the 26th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 21, 1999 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Actor Mark Mortimer attends the 26th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 21, 1999 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Actor Mark Mortimer, best known for his role as Nick Hudson on the soap opera Another World, has died aged 59. Mortimer died on Sept. 23 “surrounded by the people he loved most, after a fearless journey with cancer,” according to an obituary written by his family. “He was an Army veteran, a model, an actor, an entrepreneur and a builder. He was a husband, father, son, brother and friend,” Mortimer’s family wrote. They added that “of all the titles Mark held throughout his life, the two that mattered most to him were husband and dad.” Mortimer joined Another World in 1996, becoming the third actor to take on the role of Nick Hudson, following Justin Chambers and Kevin McClatchy. He appeared in 81 episodes until the NBC soap ended in 1999, after 35 years on air. Mortimer’s other acting credits also include Spin City, Killing Cupid and Lethal, while his final role was in the 2005 film The Nowhere Man. Mortimer was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. That same year, he and his wife Christie founded the Integrative Access Foundation to provide people with cancer access to therapies they may not be able to afford. Mortimer is survived by his wife, Christie, and their daughter, Hunter, as well as his parents, siblings, and extended family.

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Read it at People

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