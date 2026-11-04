WE HAVE A PROBLEM Giant Space Telescope Will Crash Into Earth Today Scientists are unsure where fragments of the spacecraft might land. Handout ./REUTERS

A decaying giant NASA telescope is expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere on Wednesday after more than two decades in orbit. The 3,200-pound Swift Observatory was launched in 2004 and has been used to study powerful gamma-ray bursts and other space phenomena. However, solar activity has impacted Swift’s low-Earth orbit, and it is expected to re-enter on Wednesday and break apart. NASA experts say this could happen across an area including Central and South America, Africa, South and Southeast Asia and northern Australia, as well as stretches of the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian oceans. The agency has been unable to pinpoint where the fragments are most likely to fall. Pennsylvania State University’s John Nousek, an astronomer involved in the mission, told the Associated Press: “We’ve known this day would come since before Swift was launched. At least in low-Earth orbit, what goes up must come down. And that end is catastrophic.” Scientists spent $30 million unsuccessfully trying to keep Swift in orbit.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register