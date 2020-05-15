Giants’ Deandre Baker and Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar Accused of Stealing Luxe Watches, Cash at Florida Cookout

Read it at TMZ
New York Giants’ cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are accused of robbing guests at a cookout in Miramar, Florida on Wednesday. The two NFL starters have been charged with four counts of armed robbery each, and warrants are out for their arrests. Baker is also charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm for allegedly using a semi-automatic firearm to force the attendees to give up $7,000 in cash and their valuables, including an $18,000 Rolex and a $25,000 Hublot timepiece, police said. Police say after an argument began, Baker directed a third man, an alleged accomplice, to shoot at a person, though he did not end up firing. The pair allegedly sped away in luxury getaway cars—a Lamborghini, a BMW, and a Mercedes-Benz. A spokesperson for the Giants told TMZ that team management was aware of the situation.