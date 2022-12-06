Girl, 14, Dies After Being Stabbed Walking to School in Germany
HORRENDOUS
One of two young girls targeted in a knife attack while walking to catch a school bus in Germany has died from her injuries. The horrific assault took place in the small southwestern town of Illerkirchberg at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Both girls were rushed to a hospital, where the older victim, 14, succumbed to her wounds. The younger victim—aged 13 and described as the deceased girl’s “best friend” in local media—was left with serious injuries. Police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the attack. The alleged perpetrator was described by authorities as an asylum seeker from Eritrea who is suspected of running out of a refugee shelter in Illerkirchberg before beginning the assault. In a call for calm, police spokesman Wolfgang Juergens urged the public to refrain from using the incident to stir up suspicion of foreigners. “Everything connected to this is completely unclear so far,” Juergens said.