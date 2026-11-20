GUARDIAN ANGEL Girl, 2, Miraculously Found Alive After Vanishing in Desert A volunteer searcher found the child after she’d wandered off wearing nothing more than a diaper. Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty # 1

A volunteer searcher found a missing 2-year-old girl alive after she wandered out of her home and off into the Arizona desert alone wearing nothing more than a diaper. Jay Stewart, of Eloy in Pinal County, answered a call-out for help from the local sheriff’s office after Vella Campillo disappeared just before nightfall on Tuesday. Stewart broke down in tears as he told local TV crews about how he found her hiding under some shrubs in the small hours of the following morning. “To find that little scared child, the way she popped out of that bush, it was… I’ll never forget it as long as I live,” he said. Pinal County Sheriff Ross Teeple said the search had involved well over a hundred people traipsing the desert on foot. “We used drones, helicopters, everything we could throw at it,” he said. “We forget that in the wintertime, very remote areas like this can get extremely cold very fast,” he said.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options