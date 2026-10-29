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ZOO HORROR

Girl, 8, Seriously Injured in Horrific Wolf Attack at Zoo

The zoo offers special visits that allow patrons to feed wolves and pet llamas.

A wolf attacked the eight-year-old at a German zoo.

picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

By Reagin von Lehe

An eight-year-old has sustained injuries after a wolf attack at a German zoo on Wednesday. The victim was inside an enclosure accompanied by a staff member and two other children at the Johannismühle park in Brandenburg, just south of Berlin. The attack happened before the facilities opened at 10 a.m., suggesting it may have been a special visit, where the park allows small groups to feed wolves or pet llamas. The girl was taken to a hospital with head injuries. “The precise circumstances of the incident are the subject of an ongoing police investigation,” police said in a statement. The park, which houses predators like grey and arctic wolves, brown bears, and lynx, is temporarily closed after the girl was airlifted to a hospital. No one else was injured in the attack, but the zoo’s website says the park will reopen November 2 and didn’t provide further details. This incident comes after a string of other attacks at zoos and wildlife parks in Europe with patrons inside enclosures. A keeper also died this week after being mauled by a leopard at a Dutch zoo, and a man was killed by a tiger earlier this month at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Read it at BBC

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