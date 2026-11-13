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Huge Twist as Girlfriend of Surf Legend Is Arrested for His Murder

Authorities believe she may have orchestrated the robbery-turned-murder that left the 66-year-old surfer dead.

Kurt Van Dyke

Facebook/Kurt Van Dyke

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Costa Rican authorities have arrested the girlfriend of slain surfer Kurt Van Dyke, 66, suspecting her of orchestrating a brutal robbery-turned-murder that she initially claimed to have survived. Van Dyke, a California native living in Costa Rica, was found dead under his bed in February after what police believed to be a home invasion. A local newspaper, the Tico Times, reported that he had suffered stab wounds and showed signs of asphyxiation. Van Dyke’s 31-year-old girlfriend, identified only by her last name, Arroyo, told police that men had restrained her with zip ties while they stole valuables and her Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle was later recovered undamaged. The LA Times reports that Arroyo and a second suspect, a 34-year-old man identified only by his last name Gutiérrez, were arrested this week. A legend in his own right, Van Dyke, 66, was the son of surfing royalty. His mother, Betty Van Dyke, was one of the first women to compete in surfing. His father, Gene Van Dyke, was a Northern California surfing pioneer.

Read it at The LA Times

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