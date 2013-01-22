‘Girls’ Reality Show Coming

CHEAT SHEET
Are you a 20-something who watches HBO’s Girls every Sunday night and totally thinks, like, Lena Dunham just gets me? Do you ride New York City’s L train and wonder if your life is meant for more than just parties and brunches? Do you describe yourself as wise-beyond-your-years? Well if you do, an Emmy-winning production company is looking to cast girls for a reality show inspired by the hit show Girls. In an ad on Craigslist, the company seeks women looking for “fame, fortune, love or even a hookup with potential.” It’s unclear if there will be black people on the show.