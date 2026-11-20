‘Girls’ Star and Actor Husband Split After 10 Years of Marriage
The couple met while starring in a play in 2013.
Zosia Mamet and Evan Jonigkeit have called it quits, according to People. The 38-year-old Girls star and 43-year-old actor from The Hunting Wives met in 2013 while performing together in an off-Broadway play called Really, Really. In a 2024 interview, Mamet said she and Jonigkeit initially hid their relationship from their castmates. “So we were like, ‘Let’s keep it a secret so it can just be for us,’” she said. “But meanwhile, everyone was like, ‘You guys are in love with each other.’” They married in a private ceremony in New York’s Hudson River Valley three years later. Mamet is the daughter of Pulitzer Prize-winning Glengarry Glen Ross playwright, David Mamet, and actress Lindsay Crouse. She recently confirmed that she is reprising her role as Shoshanna Shapiro in a five-episode Girls revival. Jonigkeit is set to appear in a new season of The Hunting Wives, premiering later this month.
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