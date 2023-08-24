CHEAT SHEET
Giuliani Claims Fellow Georgia Inmates Gave Him a Hero’s Welcome
Rudy Giuliani was greeted with a hero’s welcome by fellow inmates at the Fulton County jail, he claimed in a new interview Thursday. “They were yelling out rather familiar campaign slogans that go back to my campaigns for mayor,” Giuliani said during an interview with far-right podcaster and activist Charlie Kirk. “And they seemed pretty much supportive. ‘Go get them, Rudy.’ We had ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ being yelled out. It was like a rally.” Giuliani was among 19 defendants charged in Georgia in connection with an alleged criminal scheme to keep Trump in power after his 2020 election loss.