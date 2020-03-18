GM, Ford, Chrysler Close Factories Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Read it at Axios
General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler—all Detroit automakers—announced on Wednesday that they will close all of their factories to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus among workers. Executives from the automakers made the decision following a push by the United Auto Workers union, stressing that the virus could spread among roughly 150,000 factory employees. “We’re continuing to work closely with union leaders, especially the United Auto Workers, to find ways to help keep our workforce healthy and safe—even as we look at solutions for continuing to provide the vehicles customers really want and need,” said Ford’s president Kumar Galhotra.