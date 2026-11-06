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‘Golden Bachelorette’ Star Splits From Fiancé After 2 Years

Fans have speculated about their relationship for months.

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - "Finale Part 2 and After the Final Rose" - It's a crucial week on the island of Bora Bora as Joan Vassos' journey to find a second lasting love concludes. Meanwhile, Joan, her family and her final two men join Jesse Palmer in front of a live studio audience to watch her final dates unfold. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13 (8:00-9:30 p.m. ET) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard)

Christopher Willard/Disney/Christopher Willard

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Reality star Joan Vassos and fiancé Chock Chapple have ended their engagement after two years. The couple, who met on the first season of The Golden Bachelorette in 2024, shared near-identical statements announcing the split on their Instagram stories Friday morning. “We spent the last two years living what we hoped would be the beginning of our love story, sharing our families, amazing adventures, laughter, and supporting each other through challenging times,” both messages read. “Sadly, our journey hasn’t turned out so happy, and we have decided to end our engagement.” Vassos and Chapple, both 63, got engaged during The Golden Bachelorette season finale in November 2024. Months later, the pair told the Bachelor franchise’s official news site, Bachelor Nation, that they hadn’t started planning the wedding yet. “We don’t have a biological clock, we’re not having kids, so I think when the time is right we’ll know it, and we’ll go and do it!” Vassos said.

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