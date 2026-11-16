‘70s Sex Symbol Reveals How She ‘Changed Her Body Completely’
The Oscar-winning actress also said the workout helps her feel sensual.
Goldie Hawn has revealed the workout that transformed her body and has kept her fit into her eighties.
The Oscar-winning Overboard actress talked about her fitness routine in the latest episode of reality star Khloé Kardashian’s Khloé In Wonder Land podcast.
“I lift weights,” Hawn, 80, said. “I lifted weights for, I don’t know, 50 years.”
Hawn noted that lifting weights strengthened her bones and core, and built muscle.
“It changed my body completely,” she said. “I had very, very slopey shoulders, and I remember when I started, when I was very young, I really started working with weights and it changed my body.”
Decades later, Hawn still keeps weight lifting as a part of her wellness routine.
“I do plank every day… for like a minute and a half,” she said. “And then I do my weights every other day.”
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Khloe mentioned that her mother, Kris Jenner, also started lifting weights recently. “Her body feels so much better,” she said.
Hawn also said that keeping her core strong affects multiple aspects of her well-being.
“I know that I feel more sexual when my core is stronger,” she said. “When I feel that my core is stronger and I have more strength in that area, I also feel more sexy.”
Hawn, who grew up dancing ballet, also listed other workouts she likes.
She said she discovered reformer Pilates back when “hardly anybody knew about it.”
“For a dancer, there’s no explaining how fantastic that felt because you’re stretching your whole body out,” she said.
“I was never madly in love with yoga,” Hawn admitted, saying she needs to be “careful” with inversions.
“I did a headstand a few times, and I had blood vessels popped underneath my eyes,” she said. “I looked at my [reflection], ‘Oh my God, what happened to my eyes?’”
The actress also noted that she loves to go on walks.
Hawn shares two children, actors Oliver Hudson, 50, and Kate Hudson, 47, with her ex-husband, musician Bill Hudson.
In 1986, Hawn welcomed a son, Wyatt Russell, 40, with her partner Kurt Russell. The couple has been together for 43 years.
Hawn is also a stepmother to Boston Russell, Kurt’s son from his previous marriage to his 1979 Elvis co-star, Season Hubley.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…