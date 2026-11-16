THE GOLDIE RULE ‘70s Sex Symbol Reveals How She ‘Changed Her Body Completely’ The Oscar-winning actress also said the workout helps her feel sensual. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Goldie Hawn has revealed the workout that transformed her body and has kept her fit into her eighties.

The Oscar-winning Overboard actress talked about her fitness routine in the latest episode of reality star Khloé Kardashian’s Khloé In Wonder Land podcast.

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Goldie Hawn said she used to have "slopey shoulders" before she took up weightlifting around 50 years ago. Pictured here in New York City circa 1970. TPLP/Getty Images

“I lift weights,” Hawn, 80, said. “I lifted weights for, I don’t know, 50 years.”

Hawn noted that lifting weights strengthened her bones and core, and built muscle.

Actor Goldie Hawn attends the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles in 2022. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“It changed my body completely,” she said. “I had very, very slopey shoulders, and I remember when I started, when I was very young, I really started working with weights and it changed my body.”

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala on October 17, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Decades later, Hawn still keeps weight lifting as a part of her wellness routine.

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“I do plank every day… for like a minute and a half,” she said. “And then I do my weights every other day.”

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Khloe mentioned that her mother, Kris Jenner, also started lifting weights recently. “Her body feels so much better,” she said.

Hawn also said that keeping her core strong affects multiple aspects of her well-being.

Goldie Hawn has worked out throughout her life. Pictured here with comedian Amy Schumer at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“I know that I feel more sexual when my core is stronger,” she said. “When I feel that my core is stronger and I have more strength in that area, I also feel more sexy.”

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Hawn, who grew up dancing ballet, also listed other workouts she likes.

She said she discovered reformer Pilates back when “hardly anybody knew about it.”

“For a dancer, there’s no explaining how fantastic that felt because you’re stretching your whole body out,” she said.

Goldie Hawn thanked her workout routine for her muscles and strong bones. Here with Kurt Russell, posing in front of their Hollywood Walk of Fame stars in Los Angeles, California, in May 2017. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“I was never madly in love with yoga,” Hawn admitted, saying she needs to be “careful” with inversions.

“I did a headstand a few times, and I had blood vessels popped underneath my eyes,” she said. “I looked at my [reflection], ‘Oh my God, what happened to my eyes?’”

The actress also noted that she loves to go on walks.

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, and Kurt Russell at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's dinner honoring Kate Hudson in Beverly Hills in 2025. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hawn shares two children, actors Oliver Hudson, 50, and Kate Hudson, 47, with her ex-husband, musician Bill Hudson.

In 1986, Hawn welcomed a son, Wyatt Russell, 40, with her partner Kurt Russell. The couple has been together for 43 years.

Hawn is also a stepmother to Boston Russell, Kurt’s son from his previous marriage to his 1979 Elvis co-star, Season Hubley.

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