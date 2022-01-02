Goldman Sachs Instructs Employees to Stay Home, Citing COVID Concerns

Read it at CNN
Goldman Sachs instructed employees in a Sunday memo to work remotely if possible until January 18, citing “rising community infections” in the U.S. Offices will remain open with safety protocols. In addition to asking employees to stay home, the bank recently announced it would require all employees and visitors in its US offices to get tested twice a week and show proof of boosters. The bank is joined by a growing list of Wall Street firms, including JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup, who have asked their employees to work remotely for part of January.