Gomez Hits the Town with Swift

Newly single Selena Gomez has been spending a lot of time with Taylor Swift lately, which can only mean one thing: trouble. The two were spotted having dinner in L.A. the night after Gomez and on-again-off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber got in a major fight that resulted in Bieber being locked out of her house. Swift, who’s dealing with a recent breakup of her own, has become notorious for writing songs about her exes. So does Tay taking Selena under her wing mean we should expect a breakup ballad about Biebs in the near future? Stay tuned.