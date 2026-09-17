MORNING OF MOURNING ‘Good Morning America’ Mourns the Loss of Long-Time Staffer All of the anchors of Good Morning America sat on the studio’s couch and gave their longtime editor an emotional on-air goodbye after his death. ABC

George Stephanopoulos led a heartfelt tribute for Good Morning America editor Judd Parson at the end of Thursday’s episode. He and the rest of the show’s anchors—Michael Strahan, Rebecca Jarvis, Lara Spencer, Sam Champion and Ginger Zee—sat on the couch and said Parson’s death has brought back many memories of the beloved editor. The sad news comes soon after another tribute was given to late GMA engineer Francisco Antonio “Fran” Saldaña, who passed at age 70 on August 29. Parson worked the overnight shift, where he edited “thousands” of stories and mentored many producers and editors during nearly 25 years with the show. “He had a warm smile, easy sense of humor, and he loved to help people,” Stephanopoulos added. “Judd leaves a lasting legacy with the countless GMA producers and editors he mentored over the years,” Strahan added. Parson’s age and cause of death were not revealed. The anchors sent their love to Parson’s family during this time of grief, including his three children and five grandchildren.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register