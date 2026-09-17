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MORNING OF MOURNING

‘Good Morning America’ Mourns the Loss of Long-Time Staffer

All of the anchors of Good Morning America sat on the studio’s couch and gave their longtime editor an emotional on-air goodbye after his death.

Judd Parson of Good Morning America.

ABC

By Reagin von Lehe

George Stephanopoulos led a heartfelt tribute for Good Morning America editor Judd Parson at the end of Thursday’s episode. He and the rest of the show’s anchors—Michael Strahan, Rebecca Jarvis, Lara Spencer, Sam Champion and Ginger Zee—sat on the couch and said Parson’s death has brought back many memories of the beloved editor. The sad news comes soon after another tribute was given to late GMA engineer Francisco Antonio “Fran” Saldaña, who passed at age 70 on August 29. Parson worked the overnight shift, where he edited “thousands” of stories and mentored many producers and editors during nearly 25 years with the show. “He had a warm smile, easy sense of humor, and he loved to help people,” Stephanopoulos added. “Judd leaves a lasting legacy with the countless GMA producers and editors he mentored over the years,” Strahan added. Parson’s age and cause of death were not revealed. The anchors sent their love to Parson’s family during this time of grief, including his three children and five grandchildren.

Read it at People

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