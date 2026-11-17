WORST FEAR ‘Good Morning America’ Star, 41, Reveals Devastating Diagnosis The anchor leads a healthy lifestyle but has a family history of heart disease. Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Lorenzo Bevilaqua/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. Getty Images # 3

Good Morning America Sunday co-anchor Gio Benitez, 41, has revealed that his worst fear has become true—he was diagnosed with Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) earlier this month. Benitez leads a healthy, active lifestyle and doesn’t smoke or have a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol levels. Heart disease does, however, run in his family. “My grandmother, 61 years old—died of a heart attack. My aunt had heart attack in her sleep, also young. My uncle? Heart attack. He was young, too. My other uncle, another heart attack, also young,” he says. Benitez had a coronary artery calcium scan, a noninvasive CT test that detects calcified plaque in the heart’s arteries, and scored a 137. The desired score is 0. Benitez, who is married to entertainment reporter and podcast host Tommy DiDario, said his anxiety was paralyzing after receiving the diagnosis. “I actually had panic attacks every night for about a week after I heard,” Benitez admits. “My husband would go to sleep or I’d be in my hotel room, because I was traveling for work, and that’s when I would literally just start thinking the worst.” Benitez says he has started treatment and his doctor has said his CAD is manageable. “She has assured me we’re good, I’m going to live long,” he said.

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