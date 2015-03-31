Goodluck Jonathan Behind in Nigeria Vote

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Nigerian opposition candidate Muhammadu Buhari edged ahead of President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday night with half the results declared in the nation’s tight general election. The 72-year-old Buhari, who ruled Nigeria as a military dictator from 1983-85, took the lead based on returns from 30 of Nigeria’s 36 states. If Buhari continues to extend his lead, the 57-year-old Jonathan will become the first incumbent to be defeated at the ballot box in the nation’s history. Vote counting continues at 10 a.m. local time Tuesday.