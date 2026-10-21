This Doctor-Designed Anti-Snoring Mouthguard Is 15% Off
GoodSleepCo’s Hushd Avera Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece molds to users’ teeth in two minutes.
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If you (or your partner) snore at night, you know how disruptive it can be to getting a good night’s sleep. While plenty of over-the-counter remedies promise to silence snoring, from nasal strips to specialty pillows, anti-snoring mouthguards can be an effective, drug-free option for certain types of snoring. These devices work by gently positioning the lower jaw forward to help keep the upper airway open during sleep, reducing the vibrations that cause snoring in the first place.
GoodSleepCo’s Hushd Avera Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece is a doctor-designed, adjustable mouthguard with two settings, allowing users to find a more personalized balance of comfort and support. Unlike one-size-fits-all mouthguards, the Hushd Avera is designed to mold to the user’s teeth at home in approximately two minutes—no trip to the dentist required.
GoodSleepCo Hushd Avera Anti-Snoring Device
The customizable mouthpiece is made from medical-grade, BPA-free, latex-free, and phthalate-free materials and includes three arches designed to accommodate different fits. Its adjustable design also allows users to fine-tune the positioning of their jaw rather than committing to a single setting, which makes it easier to find a comfortable fit.
Of course, not all snoring is created equal, and an anti-snoring mouthguard isn’t a universal fix—especially for those with underlying conditions like obstructive sleep apnea. But for those dealing with uncomplicated snoring, a customizable oral mouthpiece may be the ticket to a better night’s sleep. Plus, you can currently score 15 percent off the Hushd Avera for a limited time.
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