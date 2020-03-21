Google Rolls Out Major Coronavirus Website Amid Pandemic
Google rolled out its national coronavirus information website on Friday, hoping to provide a hub for people searching for health information about the virus. In a blog post, the company said it hoped people would use the site to find “state-based information, safety and prevention tips, search trends related to COVID-19, and further resources for individuals, educators and businesses.” The rollout came after Trump seemed to get ahead of the company’s plans, boasting that Google would quickly roll out a website to “determine whether a [coronavirus] test is warranted.” But just hours later, the tech giant seemed to contradict the president, saying a tool built by subsidiary Verily was in early development and would be tested in the Bay Area “with the hope of expanding more broadly over time.” That website launched last week with information on testing facilities in two Californian counties.