Google Says It’ll Stop Tracking Users Around the Internet for Targeted Ads
PRIVATE EYE
Those creepy ads that won’t leave you alone after you search for something one time could soon be a thing of the past. Google is planning to bring an end to ads that are targeted at users based on their individual browsing history across multiple sites. “People shouldn’t have to accept being tracked across the web in order to get the benefits of relevant advertising. And advertisers don’t need to track individual consumers across the web to get the performance benefits of digital advertising,” David Temkin, the Google product manager, wrote in a blog on Wednesday. According to The Wall Street Journal, Google will instead use new tools to analyze users’ browsing habits on their own devices, and then allow advertisers to target groups of users with similar interests, rather than individual users. “There is no need to sacrifice relevant advertising and monetization in order to deliver a private and secure experience,” wrote Temkin.