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GOP Insider Makes Stunning Trump Admission as Allies Flee

The president might be doing more harm than good in some Republican battlegrounds.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling back from Ireland to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on September 13, 2026 in flight.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

By Harry Thompson

Donald Trump is electoral “kryptonite,” according to a Republican insider.

With less than 43 days until the midterm elections, Republicans in battleground seats are scrambling to maximize their chances, leaving campaign teams to ponder whether that includes sticking loyally by their unpopular president.

“These candidates know how to read a poll,” one GOP strategist working on several campaigns nationwide told Politico. “They know he is kryptonite.”

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 14: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with President of Argentina Javier Milei in the Cabinet Room at the White House on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Milei for a working lunch days after the U.S. Treasury finalized a $20 billion currency swap framework with Argentina in an effort to help stabilize its economy. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
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U.S. Representative Lisa McClain (R-MI) speaks during a press conference with Republican House Leadership and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 1, 2026. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz

Lisa McClain said some candidates may have to go their own way.

Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

Multiple polls put Trump’s approval rating well below 40 percent, with some dropping as low as 32 percent. Support for his economy is fading, coupled with disdain for the war in Iran.

“We’re in a bad political environment,” Michigan GOP strategist Jason Roe told the outlet. “These elections are a referendum on our government. [Trump] is the head of the government.”

There are concerns that closeness to Trump is increasingly becoming an issue for candidates in some battlegrounds.

It comes after House Republican Conference chair Lisa McClain—the party’s top House messenger—admitted that staying in lockstep with the president might not be the best play for some candidates. She urged candidates to trust their own districts.

“In a utopia, I wish we all sang from the same hymnal,” she told Axios when asked about Rep. María Salazar’s new political advert that put daylight between her and the president. “Unfortunately, not all our districts are created equally, so I have to trust the members to do what they think is right in their district.”

Salazar said on Thursday that Trump’s immigration crackdown had “gone too far,” and that “the same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today.”

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Even in places like the reliably red state of Iowa, affinity with Trump is putting safe seats at risk.

“He’s putting Iowa in play,” an unnamed House Republican told Politico.

U.S. Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) speaks to the media as Colombians vote in a runoff between right-wing presidential candidate Abelardo De La Espriella and leftist candidate Ivan Cepeda, in Barranquilla, Colombia, June 21, 2026. REUTERS/Jair Coll

Maria Salazar has split with Trump.

Jair Coll/REUTERS

Two service members from the state have been killed in the war with Iran. In audio obtained by Politico, the state’s Rep. Ashley Hinson was heard saying that the war will become a “political liability” if it goes on for much longer.

“Every campaign in the country right now has to balance being your own person versus how you appropriately align yourself with the president,” a Wisconsin-based strategist told the outlet. “Sometimes it’s lockstep with the president, and sometimes it’s not. And the art of this whole thing is figuring out where to break.”

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) speaks, before U.S. Vice President JD Vance discusses anti-fraud initiatives during a visit to Wisconsin Air National Guard's 128th Air Refueling Wing, at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

Tom Tiffany appears to be putting daylight between himself and the president.

Jim Vondruska/REUTERS

Rep. Tom Tiffany is running in the state’s gubernatorial race, and despite Trump’s endorsement and their past alliance, he has shown a clear split from the White House.

He rejected Trump’s effort to rename Lake Ontario Lake America, saying “the Great Lakes are the Great Lakes.” He also opposed beef tariff relief and, after years of questioning, conceded that Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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Harry Thompson
Harry ThompsonNews Reporter

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