GOP Leaders Give Supremely Awkward Answer on Trump’s CPAC Speech
‘ON THAT HIGH NOTE’
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) were both asked during a press conference on Wednesday if former President Trump should speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this weekend—and their answers diverged sharply. McCarthy gave a curt, “Yes, he should.” Cheney said it wasn’t up to her but, given Trump’s role in inciting the Capitol insurrection, “I don’t think he should be playing a role in the future of the party.” After a very awkward silence, McCarthy said, “On that high note, thank you very much” and ended the press briefing.
Trump loyalists have taken aim at Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, after she blamed Trump for the riot, saying he “lit the flame” that ignited the mob. Trump is scheduled to speak at CPAC on Sunday.