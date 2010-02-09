GOP Likely to Attend Health Summit

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Plum Line
House Minority Leader John Boehner and Whip Eric Cantor may be threatening to pull out of President Obama’s health-care summit, but apparently it’s a bluff: Greg Sargent says that, after talking to senior Republican aides and advisers, “the chatter in GOP circles is that it’s unlikely that Republicans will pull out of the health-care summit.” Republicans are sticking it out because they’re worried that pulling out will make their stubbornness, and not the health-care bill they hate, the story. One strategist says Boehner and Cantor threatened to withdraw in the hope that the White House will alter conditions somewhat in their favor.