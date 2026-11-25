A top consulting firm has parted ways with an executive who was busted for working to oust must-win MAGA senators in the midterms.

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An executive has been forced out of a Republican consulting firm after he was busted working against two must-win MAGA candidates, according to a new report.

Axiom Strategies, a top firm that counts Sen. Ted Cruz among its clients, ordered Thomas Datwyler’s resignation after learning he was working with super PACs that spent millions to oust a pair of GOP senators, sources tell Axios.

Federal election records viewed by Axios show that Datwyler served as treasurer and custodian of records for three super PACs that spent $9.9 million targeting Sens. Jon Husted of Ohio and Dan Sullivan of Alaska, both of whom lost their bids for re-election.

Thomas Datwyler was removed from Axiom Strategies’ website this week. LinkedIn

Datwyler, previously listed on Axiom’s website as CEO of its AxCapital division, reportedly resigned on Oct. 30—the same day a lawyer made the firm aware of Datwyler’s dual allegiance, which Axios reports may be outright unprecedented in partisan political consulting.

Datwyler did not respond to a request for comment.

An Axiom spokesperson told the Daily Beast the firm had no knowledge of Datwyler’s association with the rival super PACs and did not profit from his work with them.

“Axiom Strategies is a Republican firm whose sole purpose is to defeat Democrats,” the spokesperson said. “Axiom companies did zero work against the Republican nominees for U.S. Senate in Ohio and Alaska, and has zero connection to any of those PACs’ vendors.”

The spokesperson added, “Datwyler’s FEC filings for those PACs were done of his own accord through his own company, completely separate from Axiom and AxCapital, without their knowledge. Axiom received no compensation for Datwyler’s work for those PACs. When Datwyler’s FEC filings were discovered on October 30, Axiom founder Jeff Roe demanded his resignation and informed the White House.”

Axios reports that Axiom is expected to represent Cruz if he runs for president in 2028.

Records list Datwyler as treasurer and custodian of records for three super PACs that spent heavily against Husted, who ultimately lost by about five points, and Sullivan, who lost by about four points. The PACs were registered between March and October.

President Donald Trump campaigned hard for Ohio Sen. Jon Husted on the home stretch of his re-election campaign, but he still fell well short as a blue wave wiped out Republicans in close races across the country. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Datwyler was described by people familiar with his work as “accepting clients without always scrutinizing their objectives,” Axios reported.

Axios reports that the super PACs targeted Husted and Sullivan by boosting lesser-known candidates, including a libertarian candidate, who could draw conservative votes away from the Republican ticket.

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The PACs reportedly attacked the incumbents from the right. Digital ads accused Sullivan of supporting gender-transition surgeries for children and Husted of being in favor of gun control measures.

One of the groups, the Buckeye Freedom PAC, spent $3.8 million in the race and sponsored a website, HustedRecords.com, that attacked the senator’s record, according to Axios. That site remains live.

The website targeting Republican Ohio Sen. Jon Husted. Hustedsrecord.com

“Involved in the biggest bribery scandal in Ohio history,” the site reads. “Career politician who’s spent nearly 30 years living off the taxpayer’s dime. Tries to seize our guns. Enriches himself at our expense. Time to vote Jon Husted out.”

Another group Datwyler worked with, the Alaska Values PAC, encouraged voters to support a fringe Republican candidate, Gerald Heikes, over Sullivan, alleging he is not conservative enough to represent The Last Frontier.

One of the Alaska Values PAC ads that ran attacking Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. Google Ads Transparency Center

“Lisa Murkowski’s the traitor who voted to convict Trump,” the ad says. “She and Sullivan both vote for wasteful spending and giveaways. Alaska’s already got one Lisa Murkowski; we don’t need two.”

Another ad pushing Alaskans to vote for Heikes, who ultimately received just two percent of the vote, said, “Rank one name, leave the rest blank: Only rank Heikes.”