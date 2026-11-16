BREACH FROM WITHIN? GOP Rebel Claims New Jan. 6 Video Points to ‘Inside Job’ Rep. Thomas Massie has repeatedly questioned the official Jan. 6 pipe bomb case. Kylie Cooper/Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie has suggested that the Jan. 6 pipe bomb attempt was an inside job.

On Sunday, Massie reposted video from journalist Steve Baker, who was fired from The Blaze last year over a related story that the conservative outlet later retracted.

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The footage appears to show a Capitol police officer monitoring the Democratic National Committee headquarters around the time authorities identified an explosive device near the building.

Baker argues that the officer’s movements and apparent failure to respond to radio calls for “all available units” suggest he knew where the device was located. The footage does not independently establish that.

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Massie has isolated himself from the MAGA wing of the Republican party in the last two years. Thomas Massie/X

“New video reveals former Capitol Hill Police Officer behaving as if he knew about the DNC pipe bomb before it was found, and anxiously awaited its discovery,” Massie wrote on X. “More evidence suggests the J6 pipe bombs were part of an inside job or botched training exercise that’s being covered-up.”

A report Baker wrote for Blaze Media in November 2025 claimed that a former Capitol Police officer had the same distinctive walk as the pipe-bomb suspect. The outlet retracted the story the following month after the FBI arrested Brian Cole Jr. in connection with the crime and fired Baker in April.

Baker himself pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. He was among those pardoned by President Donald Trump in January 2025.

Footage showing a Capitol officer allegedly staring at DNC headquarters, where the second pipe bomb was located on Jan. 6 Steve Baker/X

Massie has previously suggested that the planting of the pipe bombs could have been an “inside job” or a “botched training exercise” as part of a larger government conspiracy to incite violence during the Jan. 6 attack.

Massie and then-FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino clashed last year after the congressman posted a screenshot of a letter from an attorney representing an FBI whistleblower.

The letter said the whistleblower had made a “protected disclosure” about the FBI’s investigation into the pipe bombs planted ahead of Jan. 6. Massie tagged FBI Director Kash Patel in the post, saying that federal law prohibited retaliation against whistleblowers. Bongino responded the following day, accusing Massie of implying that FBI leadership was targeting investigators.

“America is waking up today to learn that Capitol Police turned CIA orchestrated the pipe bombs on January 6th, and the FBI has covered it up for over fours years,” Massie wrote at the time.

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Bongino called Massie’s claims a “BS bomb,” posting photos of brief phone calls between the two officials.

Earlier this year, Massie scrutinized the federal indictment against suspect Brian J.Cole Jr., who is charged with four federal counts related to the pipe bombs. Cole has pleaded non-guilty and his trial has been set for February.

While Massie has led many anti-Trump efforts in Congress, he has been skeptical of the "hyperpersecution" of Jan. 6 rioters. Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“I believe [the] FBI arrested the wrong person in the J6 pipe bomb case,” Massie wrote in March. “Analysis indicates stark physical differences between Cole and the hoodie suspect, including the manner of walking, body shape and features, eyesight, shoe size, neck length, and mannerisms

Representatives for Massie, the FBI, DOJ and Capitol Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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