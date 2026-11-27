The cattle rancher went viral last year for reportedly “refusing” to shake then-Vice President Kamala Harris’s hand.

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Sen. Deb Fischer office has revealed that her husband, Bruce Fischer, was found to have died by suicide.

The initial statement, issued Monday, said he died “peacefully” on Sunday after spending time outdoors.

But the office of the Nebraska senator issued a second statement on Friday via X, saying “Bruce chose to end his life.”

Sen. Deb Fischer shared a fall photo of her and her late husband, Bruce, to announce his death on Monday. Facebook/Screenshot

“The family is deeply grateful for the recent outpouring of sympathy for their loss, and asks for understanding in this time of mourning,” the statement continued. “There will be no further comment and no other details will be provided.”

Bruce, 75, was a cattle rancher from Lincoln, Nebraska, who drew online criticism for seemingly refusing to shake then-Vice President Kamala Harris’ hand during the swearing-in of his wife to her third term in Congress.

Sen. Deb Fischer posted an update on the investigation into her husband's death on Friday. X App/Screenshot

Harris administered the oath with Bruce holding the Bible for his wife to place her hand on.

Harris then shook Sen. Fischer’s hand and extended the offer to Bruce. He told Harris, “Thank you,” but didn’t shake her hand.

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Defenders said he was holding a Bible in one hand and a cane in the other. But some say Bruce kept his free hand in his pocket, and Doug Emhoff, Harris’ husband, later rebuked him in person.

The Fischers never publicly explained the interaction.

At a White House tea in 2025 ahead of Trump’s inauguration, Bruce tried to shake Emhoff’s hand, and Emhoff declined with, “Why would you try to shake my hand when you wouldn’t shake my wife’s hand?” According to CNN, Bruce apologized.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden, former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, and U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer stand during Donald Trump's inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025, in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The couple met as students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, according to the Lincoln Journal Star, and married in 1972. They had been married 54 years and have three sons and six grandchildren.

Sen. Fischer’s initial statement announcing his death described him as her “beloved husband,” her “partner in life,” her “greatest source of strength,” and the “heart” of their family.

“His kindness, integrity, and quiet strength left a lasting impression on all who knew him,” Sen. Fischer, also 75, wrote.

Republican Sen. Deb Fischer and her husband, Bruce Facebook/Screenshot

It didn’t mention a cause of death, but it said he passed away “peacefully” while doing “what he loved most”—spending time outdoors.

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee and Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen offered their condolences via X.

Lee wrote, “This is truly heartbreaking,” with Pillen saying, “Suzanne and I are keeping Sen. Fischer and her family in our thoughts.

We share our prayers as she deals with this great personal loss.”

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988.