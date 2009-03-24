GOP to Cheney: Go Away

CHEAT SHEET
Dick Cheney’s sudden penchant for the limelight apparently has Republicans longing for his secrecy of old: According to The Hill, “Congressional Republicans are telling Dick Cheney to go back to his undisclosed location and leave them alone to rebuild the Republican Party without his input.” Congressman John Duncan Jr. of Texas says “He became so unpopular while he was in the White House that it would probably be better for us politically if he wouldn’t be so public.” Another congressman suggested “tending a legacy is best done in a memoir.” And another: “He represents what’s behind us, not what’s ahead of us.”