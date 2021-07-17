Gov. Cuomo Used Campaign Funds to Hire Lawyer Amid Sexual Harassment Probe, Report Says
EXPENSES
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s re-election campaign forked over $284,000 to the lawyer representing him amid sexual harassment allegations, according to the New York Daily News. Citing State Board of Elections filings, the Daily News reports that Cuomo’s campaign lists two separate payments to attorney Rita Glavin—one for $173,098 and one for $111,774—with both described as being in exchange for “professional services.” The second such payment was reportedly made on the very same day Cuomo assured the public he was not dipping into campaign funds for legal services “at this time.” Cuomo, accused by several current and former staffers of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment, has denied wrongdoing. He’s due to be interviewed by investigators from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office this weekend as part of their investigation into the sexual harassment allegations.