Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Bans Vaccine Mandates at Government Agencies
NO WAY, NO HOW
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Wednesday prohibiting state government agencies from requiring people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, even if the vaccine has won full FDA approval. Abbott wrote, “No governmental entity can compel any individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.” In announcing he would put the issue to the state legislature, however, he acknowledged, “Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature.” The governor has feuded with both the federal government and municipal agencies over coronavirus restrictions, as has Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Abbott’s order comes after the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 earlier this week. The recent surge in coronavirus cases caused by the more contagious Delta variant has hit Texas especially hard, with hospitals across the state now operating at full capacity, especially pediatric wards.