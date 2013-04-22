Graham: Tsarnaev Misspelling Eluded FBI

CHEAT SHEET
How did dead Boston terror suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev manage to travel to Russia last year without the FBI knowing? According to Sen. Lindsey Graham, it’s because his last name was misspelled. “He went over to Russia, but apparently, when he got on the Aeroflot plane, they misspelled his name,” Graham said Monday. “So it never went into the system that he actually went to Russia.” It’s still unclear, however, where his name was misspelled, or if it was purposeful. Graham also didn’t say why Tsarnaev’s passport and U.S. Customs and Border Protection information wasn’t entered into government records.