HEAVY METAL LEGEND Grammy-Nominated Band’s Lead Singer Dies at 68 The vocalist had been battling cancer. chuckvarga, Instagram

GWAR founding member and lead vocalist Chuck Varga, who played the character Sexicutioner in the band, has died at the age of 68, following a battle with cancer. The heavy metal band’s bass player Casey Orr announced his death. “He was one of a kind,” Orr wrote. “As an artist, as a performer; as a scholar and a gentleman. I’m better for having known him and the world is lesser for his leaving.” Orr said Varga died peacefully with his wife Bambi at his side. The Brooklyn, New York, resident revealed his cancer diagnosis last April, and his bandmates launched a blood donation campaign and a fundraiser to help the singer and his wife cover medical costs. GWAR was formed in Richmond, Virigina, and Varga was influential in the band’s breakthrough from 1986 to 1996. He left the band to pursue film opportunities in New York, but returned periodically through 2022. GWAR was nominated for Best Long Form Music Video at the 1993 Grammy Awards and for Best Metal Performance in 1996.

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