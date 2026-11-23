SHOW STOPPER Grammy Nominee Axes Show After Terrifying Arena Chaos More than 80 concertgoers needed medical evaluation. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET # 4

A Grammy-nominated U.S. rapper abruptly scrapped a major stadium concert after terrifying arena chaos left scores of fans choking and screaming following the release of an unknown substance into the crowd. Hip-hop artist Don Toliver postponed Monday night’s show on his “Nitrous” tour at London’s O2 arena to December 15 after police declared a major incident and evacuated 12,000 people from the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, northern England, on Sunday evening. Authorities initially suspected tear gas caused the panic, which left one person hospitalized and more than 80 assessed for “eye and respiratory symptoms.” Concertgoers described “distressing scenes” of fans “coughing up blood.” “I just wanna make sure everyone is safe and the next show goes on properly,” Toliver wrote on Instagram, adding, “My heart and prayers are with everyone that was injured last night.” Following similar reported gas incidents on his tour in Paris and Zurich, Toliver begged fans to stop bringing substances to his concerts, warning, “It ain’t cool.” While promoter Live Nation blamed “production delays” and promised automatic refunds for Manchester ticket holders, no update has been given on Toliver’s scheduled Tuesday night performance at London’s Wembley Arena.

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