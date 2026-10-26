Grammy Winner Learns Fate in Tequila Bottle Beatdown Case
The singer was accused of beating a music producer at private London nightclub.
Singer Chris Brown walked free Monday after receiving a suspended sentence for beating a music producer with a tequila bottle at a private London nightclub three years ago. The 37-year-old “Run It!” singer, who pleaded guilty to affray in July, faced up to three years in prison but was handed an eight-month sentence, suspended for a year. Footage played in court showed Brown striking his former friend Abraham Diaw twice in the head on a dance floor before being pulled away. The judge said the action was “plainly dangerous” and carries the risk of a “more serious injury than was ultimately sustained.” Despite this, the judge suspended the sentence after considering mitigating factors, including Brown’s guilty plea. In acknowledging Brown’s previous convictions, the judge said he has maintained a clean record in recent years. Since his infamous 2009 assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna, Brown has been in repeated legal trouble. The two-time Grammy winner has been convicted in two of six criminal cases. His charges in those cases ranged from misdemeanor hit-and-runs to battery and monkey possession.
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