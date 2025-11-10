Grammy-Winning Singer Shocks Fans With Dramatic Weight Loss

Meghan Trainor, 31, left fans in awe this weekend after attending the star-studded Baby2Baby charity Gala in Hollywood.

The singer arrived on the red carpet wearing a strapless ivory gown with silver embellishments, white opera gloves, and an updo. The outfit feels a bit like it belongs at a Cinderella convention, but Trainor’s Disneylike getup isn’t what caught her fans’ eyes.

After X account @favspopculture posted a picture of Trainor at the Gala, the comments were filled with shocked reactions, most remarking on the stark difference between her usual look and her appearance in the photo. One fan wrote, “Where is Meghan and what did you do with her?” Another stated that they “definitely did not recognize her,” while a third follower commented, “That’s not Meghan.”

Meghan Trainor, pictured at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala, wearing a white sparkle-studded gown by Alin Le Kal. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Upon seeing the photos, one Daily Beast staffer stated, “I thought that was Nicky Hilton.”

Trainor poses with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, on the red carpet. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Trainor, who skyrocketed to international fame with the release of her body-positive hit, “All About That Bass,” in 2014. The song launched the relative unknown’s career, helping Trainor win the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2016 and cementing her place on myriad party playlists.

Since the release of “All About That Bass,” the singer has enjoyed success with other chart-toppers, including “Dear Future Husband” and “Made You Look.” Trainor has openly spoken about how her body has changed, too, sharing updates and emotions with her more than 18 million social media followers.

In March 2025, Trainor took to Instagram to discuss her weight-loss journey, expressing her disappointment at being asked about her body at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

“I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy,” she wrote, adding, “And I’m so glad I did because I feel great.” Mounjaro is a GLP-1 medication, which counts Amy Schumer, Rosie O’Donnell, and Whoopi Goldberg among its famous fans.

Meghan Trainor with Katy Perry at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Trainor has also taken to other platforms to share her experiences with her body transformation. In an April 2025 episode of “Workin’ On It with Meghan, Ryan, and Daryl,” the podcast she hosts with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, and her brother, Ryan Trainor, the singer detailed her struggles with weight loss after giving birth to the couple’s second child, Barry.