 Skip to main content
‘FOUNDATIONAL FIGURE’

Grammy-Winning Singer Dies at 83

The bass singer also sang backup vocals for Elvis Presley and Paul Simon.

Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys performs on stage at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, August 12, 1984.

Paul Natkin/Paul Natkin, Getty Images

By Lauren Hartley

Richard Sterban, the booming bass voice behind the Oak Ridge Boys’ iconic “oom-papa-mow-mow” refrain in their 1981 hit “Elvira,” has died at 83. Sterban’s family announced that the singer died Saturday at his home in Hendersonville, Tennessee, from complications of bronchitis and pneumonia following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. “We appreciate all of your love, support, and prayers,” the family said in a statement. “Please continue to lift us up in this difficult time; we find comfort knowing that he is currently face to face with Jesus.” Sterban joined the country vocal quartet in 1972 and helped propel the group to mainstream success. “Elvira” became one of their biggest hits, earning the Oak Ridge Boys a Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 1982. Sterban also sang backup vocals for Elvis Presley and Paul Simon. “He used his unmistakable bass voice to connect commercial country music to its deep gospel roots,” Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young said, calling Sterban “a steady force and a foundational figure in country music.” Sterban is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters Lauren and Tori; sons Rich, Doug, and Chris; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Read it at Page Six

CHEAT SHEET

TV Host, 59, Drops Pregnancy Bombshell Live on Air

Grammy-Winning Singer Dies at 83

Planes Collide on Tarmac Amid Ground Stop Chaos

Tanker Hits Cruise Ship With 129 People On Board

Avril Lavigne, 42, Welcomes Secret Baby With Mystery Man

Man Dies After Mistakenly Eating Bomb

SEE MORE CHEATS