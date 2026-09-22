‘MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS’ Grand Jury Delivers Bombshell Findings in Nolan Wells’ Mysterious Death The teen was found dead after a July 4th trip with friends. Facebook/Christine Wonsley

A grand jury has unanimously found that there is no evidence to support bringing charges in the death of a Black teenager who was mysteriously found dead off the coast of Mississippi. Nolan Wells, 18, was celebrating July 4th with friends on Horn Island, a remote barrier island, when he went missing. His body was found two days later, raising questions about why his friends—who are all white—had left him behind. After months of investigation and speculation, the grand jury concluded there was no evidence of criminal activity or racial motivation. The grand jury found that “the position of, the condition of, time of discovery, and location of Mr. Wells’ body is consistent with drowning,” according to a report released Monday by the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office. The report acknowledged there was unexplained bruising on the back of Wells’ head but said it was “not a fatal injury.” Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Wells family, said the grand jury result “leaves us with more questions than answers” and is an attempt to “close the chapter on Nolan Wells’ death without getting to the truth.”

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