‘General Hospital’ Star Reveals NSFW Secret Behind 45-Year Marriage
Whatever their secret is, it’s working.
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Gregory Harrison has revealed the unexpected trick—and not safe-for-work secrets—behind his 45-year marriage.
The Falcon Crest actor, 76, shared details about his lasting marriage to retired actress and model Randi Oakes, 75, during a Nov. 23 episode of Still Here Hollywood, describing their first encounter as “lust at first sight.”
“She was in Spandex, and the water was cold, and that was all it took,” Harrison told host Steve Kmetko.
Continuing, “Somehow a year later, that lusty first meet had turned into the deepest friendship of my life, and we’ve been married for 45 years.”
When asked about the secret to his lasting marriage, the Emmy-nominated actor offered a surprising answer.
“She does not complete me. I do not complete her. She is completely fine on her own,” he said.
He also said it was helpful that the actors lived their own lives and waited until their thirties to get married.
Harrison was 31, and Oakes was 30 when they first met on the set of Battle of the Network Stars, a celebrity competition series in 1979.
“We were both sluts in the seventies. Everyone was a slut in the seventies. Penicillin cured everything,” he joked.
Adding, “I think that we had figured out what we didn’t want prior to [meeting], and we were both ready at that moment when we met. We were ready to find that person that would work for us.”
The Trapper John, M.D. star explained that there doesn’t feel like a constant need for reassurance and revalidation in their relationship. “I compliment her. She compliments me,” he said.
Self-sufficiency was surely key in their relationship, as Harrison admitted to being physically absent for “at least half” of their marriage while working in Hollywood.
In fact, he and Oakes agreed after having their first daughter that Oakes would raise the kids, and he would keep acting.
“I will make sure that you’re present even when you’re not here,” Oakes told Harrison.
The sweethearts now have four children: Emma Lee, 40; Lily Anne, 37, who stars as Andrea Gates on General Hospital; Kate, 35, a model married to actress Chloe Grace Moretz; and Quinn Edgar.
“Well, they say absence makes the heart grow fonder,” he said. “Maybe that’s true.”
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