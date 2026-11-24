Whatever their secret is, it’s working.

By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Gregory Harrison has revealed the unexpected trick—and not safe-for-work secrets—behind his 45-year marriage.

The Falcon Crest actor, 76, shared details about his lasting marriage to retired actress and model Randi Oakes, 75, during a Nov. 23 episode of Still Here Hollywood, describing their first encounter as “lust at first sight.”

Actor Gregory Harrison appeared in ABC’s "General Hospital" from 2020 to 2024. Troy Harvey/Troy Harvey/ABC via Getty Images

“She was in Spandex, and the water was cold, and that was all it took,” Harrison told host Steve Kmetko.

Continuing, “Somehow a year later, that lusty first meet had turned into the deepest friendship of my life, and we’ve been married for 45 years.”

Actors Gregory Harrison and Randi Oakes have been married for 45 years. MediaPunch/Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch via Getty Images

When asked about the secret to his lasting marriage, the Emmy-nominated actor offered a surprising answer.

“She does not complete me. I do not complete her. She is completely fine on her own,” he said.

He also said it was helpful that the actors lived their own lives and waited until their thirties to get married.

Harrison was 31, and Oakes was 30 when they first met on the set of Battle of the Network Stars, a celebrity competition series in 1979.

Actress Randi Oakes appeared in the ABC TV movie "Twin Detectives," which premiered in 1976. Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/ABC via Getty Images

“We were both sluts in the seventies. Everyone was a slut in the seventies. Penicillin cured everything,” he joked.

Adding, “I think that we had figured out what we didn’t want prior to [meeting], and we were both ready at that moment when we met. We were ready to find that person that would work for us.”

Actors Gregory Harrison and Pernell Roberts in "Trapper John, M.D." 20th Century Fox Television

The Trapper John, M.D. star explained that there doesn’t feel like a constant need for reassurance and revalidation in their relationship. “I compliment her. She compliments me,” he said.

Self-sufficiency was surely key in their relationship, as Harrison admitted to being physically absent for “at least half” of their marriage while working in Hollywood.

In fact, he and Oakes agreed after having their first daughter that Oakes would raise the kids, and he would keep acting.

Gregory Harrison at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards on October 17, 2025, in Pasadena, California. Variety/Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images

“I will make sure that you’re present even when you’re not here,” Oakes told Harrison.

The sweethearts now have four children: Emma Lee, 40; Lily Anne, 37, who stars as Andrea Gates on General Hospital; Kate, 35, a model married to actress Chloe Grace Moretz; and Quinn Edgar.

Gregory Harrison's daughter, Kate Harrison, and actress Chloe Grace Moretz married over Labor Day weekend in 2025. Chloe Grace Moretz/Instagram

“Well, they say absence makes the heart grow fonder,” he said. “Maybe that’s true.”