Greta Thunberg: ‘Extremely Likely’ I Had COVID-19
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that it’s “extremely likely” she has been infected with the novel coronavirus after experiencing symptoms upon returning from a trip to Europe. The 17-year-old said she has been self-isolating for the past two weeks after she and her father, who was also exhibiting symptoms, traveled together to Brussels. “I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever,” Thunberg wrote. “In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment,” adding, “I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances.”
Thunberg said she has “basically recovered” and that she “almost didn’t feel ill,” which she warned is exactly what makes the virus so dangerous: “Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups.”