‘AN UNSAFE PLACE’ Grim Brain Drain Warning Issued After Miller’s Promotion Stephen Miller’s promotion to Donald Trump’s chief of staff has many experts concerned that things will only get worse. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The U.S. is suffering from brain drain under President Donald Trump and his immigration chief, Stephen Miller, new data has revealed.

Overseas student enrollments were down 9 percent in 2026 compared to last fall, amid a slew of hardline migration policies.

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With Miller’s promotion to Trump’s chief of staff, concerns have grown that the situation could only worsen.

Miller is widely regarded as the mastermind behind Trump's hardline immigration crackdown. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Data from the Institute of International Education revealed a 15 percent drop in the number of new students entering the U.S. for the first time.

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The largest drop was among graduate-level students, with a 15 percent drop in international enrollment. At the undergraduate level, there had been a 3 percent drop.

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“No one aspires to send their kids to get educated in the U.S.,” American Association of University Professors general counsel Veena Dubal told the Associated Press.

“It feels like an unsafe place. That’s the message that the Trump administration has been sending to families all over the world and they’re listening.”

Rubio spoke about the mass visa revocations of "lunatic" students. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

In March last year, the government announced it had revoked the visas of hundreds of foreign students who had taken part in pro-Palestinian protests in the U.S.

“It might be more than 300 at this point. We do it every day. Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visas,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the time.

The American Enterprise Institute is a conservative-leaning think tank, yet its economist Stan Veuger told Politico that the government’s goal is to “cut off all forms of migration to the maximum extent they can.”

Now that Miller is at the top of the president’s staff, Veuger said that “I think it will gradually get worse unless some of the Democrats manage to effectively push back.” Democrats take back both chambers in Congress in the new year.

Mullin said measures were being implemented to prevent alleged abuse of the system. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

The same outlet reported that international education advocates warn numbers may not recover amid more competition from universities abroad.

“We have seen expression of interest in the U.S. decline significantly, and with students refocusing their energy on other destinations of choice,” Fanta Aw, executive director of NAFSA: Association of International Educators, told the news site.

When 800 colleges were surveyed about the drops during the fall, 88 percent said the visa application process was to blame, AP reported. Additionally, 70 percent blamed travel restrictions.

This comes as part of a broader clash between the administration and several leading U.S. colleges, which Trump has targeted on ideological grounds. It has included attacks on institutions over DEI policies and seen cuts to various federal research grants and contracts.

Trump has gone to war with several of America's elite institutions. Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security has proposed charging schools $70,000 for international students who want to work in the U.S. in jobs related to their major during and after their program finishes. The practice is part of a scheme known as Optional Practical Training.

The new fees that would be attached haven’t been implemented yet, but participation has fallen by 6 percent, according to the new data reported by AP.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the rules were being introduced to prevent students from exploiting supposed loopholes in the previous system.

DHS has also implemented a rule that stops foreign students from staying in the U.S. for more than four years after finishing their studies without permission.

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It was completed over the summer but has since been blocked by a judge.

“The performative outrage is incredible,” a DHS spokesperson told AP. “Where was the outrage when foreign nationals were abusing the system, violating the terms of their student visas, and making a mockery of our immigration laws? If the media really cared about legitimate international students, they would be thanking President Trump for cracking down on the rampant fraud to ensure only those truly intending to study in the United States are given the privilege.”

The Daily Beast has contacted DHS, the State Department and the White House for further comment.

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