Grimes Defends Lizzo After Ex-Dancers File Suit: ‘Kind to Me and Others’
‘LOYALTY MATTERS TO ME’
Grimes is backing up Lizzo after the ‘Good as Hell’ singer was sued last week by three former backup dancers who accused her of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic work environment. “I love Lizzo,” Grimes tweeted on Sunday. “Not saying I don't believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn't find out about until way later. Mebe shit is bad. But loyalty matters to me.” The Canadian singer went on to say that Lizzo had been “kind to me and others” years before she broke out in the music industry. “I've only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world,” she continued. Saying she would “struggle to believe” that fame would have so radically changed Lizzo from the person that she knew, Grimes said she was “tired of a culture that seeks to destroy [its] greatest virtues. Lizzo is amazing.” She doubled down on her remarks as users in her replies pointed out she was “providing anecdotal evidence” in an attempt to invalidate the dancers’ claims.