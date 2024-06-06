Grisly CCTV Unearthed After Discovery of Body in Los Angeles Lake: Report
CAUGHT IN THE ACT
Two men are being sought by Los Angeles police after video showed them pushing a victim into a local lake—just before a body was discovered in the same body of water. LAPD told local news station KTLA that the body of a man was discovered in MacArthur Park Lake on Wednesday morning. The victim, described as a white male between 40 and 45 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigating city cameras dotted around the park, homicide detectives found footage of two suspects, described as white or Hispanic men, between 30 and 40 years old, pushing the victim in the lake. Police told KTLA the man was believed to be alive at the time, and that the crime is not gang related. The identity of the deceased has not been released. One of the suspects was described as approximately 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, red and orange Nike shoes, a black hat and a black hoodie with the word “California” spelled in white and red letters. The other is shorter, at approximately 5-foot-6, weighing around 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt with dark colored jeans and shoes, according to KTLA.