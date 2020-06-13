CHEAT SHEET
    Grizzlies’ Ja Morant to Judge: Tear Down ‘White Supremacy’ Monument

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant went to college in Murray, Kentucky, and says a monument to Confederate general Robert E. Lee in the city weighed heavily on him as a student. Now he’s written a letter to a Kentucky judge asking him to eject the statue from outside the Calloway County courthouse. “As a young Black man, I cannot stress enough how disturbing and oppressive it is to know the city still honors a Confederate war general defending white supremacy and hatred,” Morant wrote. The letter comes as Confederate monuments across the country are being taken down or toppled amid Black Lives Matter protests.

