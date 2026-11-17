Groom Recalls Being Mauled by Hippo in Honeymoon Horror
Samuel McKee said it “was like being struck by a car.”
A Washington man described the moment he was disemboweled by a hippo during his honeymoon in an essay for The Guardian. Samuel McKee had married Anna, his partner of 13 years, just 10 days earlier in Portugal, when they spotted a mother hippo with two babies on a canoe safari in Botswana’s Okavango Delta. McKee, 31, said he zoomed in to take a photo before hearing a sudden noise. “It was like being struck by a car,” he wrote. “I was knocked underwater and pinned to the bottom of the swamp.” McKee said Anna “sprang towards the hippo,” punched it near its face, and it finally let go. “I surfaced and tried to walk. I felt pain in my back, looked down and saw my intestines hanging out,” he said. After hours of pain, McKee was rescued by a medivac helicopter. The newlyweds returned home nearly a month later. McKee entered physical therapy and took up pottery as a creative outlet. “It’s a pretty nice way to live, feeling like you were supposed to die, because it just makes you that much more grateful for every day,” he told the Cascadia Daily News.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation