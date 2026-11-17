‘SHEER TERROR’ Groom Recalls Being Mauled by Hippo in Honeymoon Horror Samuel McKee said it “was like being struck by a car.” Mike Hutchings/REUTERS/Mike Hutchings # 2

A Washington man described the moment he was disemboweled by a hippo during his honeymoon in an essay for The Guardian. Samuel McKee had married Anna, his partner of 13 years, just 10 days earlier in Portugal, when they spotted a mother hippo with two babies on a canoe safari in Botswana’s Okavango Delta. McKee, 31, said he zoomed in to take a photo before hearing a sudden noise. “It was like being struck by a car,” he wrote. “I was knocked underwater and pinned to the bottom of the swamp.” McKee said Anna “sprang towards the hippo,” punched it near its face, and it finally let go. “I surfaced and tried to walk. I felt pain in my back, looked down and saw my intestines hanging out,” he said. After hours of pain, McKee was rescued by a medivac helicopter. The newlyweds returned home nearly a month later. McKee entered physical therapy and took up pottery as a creative outlet. “It’s a pretty nice way to live, feeling like you were supposed to die, because it just makes you that much more grateful for every day,” he told the Cascadia Daily News.

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