BELOVED STAR ‘Growing Pains’ Actress Dies at 100 The veteran performer enjoyed a seven-decade career. ABC Photo Archives/ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Actress Betty McGuire has died at age 100. McGuire, who played Maggie Seaver’s mother on the hit sitcom Growing Pains, died of natural causes on Oct. 8. She had been living in a retirement home for entertainment industry veterans in Woodland Hills, California, family friend Keith Gerchak told The Hollywood Reporter. McGuire appeared in 12 episodes of the ABC comedy between 1986 and 1991, portraying Kate Malone, the grandmother of the Seaver children. She co-starred alongside a young Leonardo DiCaprio, who appeared in more than 20 episodes of the show in the early 1990s. Born in Connecticut in 1926, McGuire had a 70-year career that included Broadway musicals and appearances in Columbo, Charlie’s Angels, ER, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Her film credits included Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke and the medical thriller Coma, both released in 1978. McGuire continued working in television during retirement, hosting a talk show featuring staff at her residential home. She leaves no surviving family members.

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