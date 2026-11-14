EXPENSIVE TASTE I Never Thought I’d Fall for a $660 Perfume, but Here We Are Is Guerlain’s Vanille Planifolia Extrait 21 Perfume worth the hype? I put it to the test. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Guerlain/Getty.

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I was at a birthday dinner with some friends the other night when I heard a loud, “Oh my gosh, what is that perfume?” coming from across the table. It’s a reaction I would have likely elicited, but I didn’t expect it at this dinner.

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I had subtly reached for a slight spritz of my Guerlain Paris Vanille Planifolia Extrait 21, which launched to universal acclaim in November 2023. I didn’t expect it to make a splash. Granted, I was relieved that it did. The hefty $660 price tag—albeit a humble brag—isn’t something I can imagine honoring if it wasn’t such a universally loved scent.

With some bestselling fragrances, you’re paying just as much for the brand’s heritage as you are for the scent itself. In 2026, I don’t think you have to pay several hundred bucks for a sophisticated signature scent. Still, expensive fragrances usually feature rare notes, advanced perfumery, impressive staying power, or layers of rich scent; I can typically trace the price point incentive. That said, when I reached for this ambery, woodsy vanilla that’s been buzzing within my perfume community, I immediately got the hype.

Guerlain $ 660 Guerlain Paris Vanille Planifolia Extrait 21 Perfume It’s not necessarily my favorite scent of all time, but its versatility is unmatched. It’s such a deep, decadent vanilla that layers with almost anything. Depending on my mood, I can add a spritz of something sweeter, smokier—whatever the case may be—to create a bespoke scent. Shop Now Guerlain

The fragrance can go in the gourmand direction with a spritz of, let’s say, Kayali Eden Sparkling Lychee, but can make a strong statement on a Saturday night by layering it with something like The 7 Virtues Cherry Ambition or Fulton & Roark Lovers Lane. But make no mistake, the standalone scent itself is exceptional on its own without being overpowering or abrasive.

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The first thing one of my fellow fragrance enthusiasts told me when she started wearing it is that it lasts forever. And not just the bottle, but the actual scent on the skin. She wasn’t kidding. The first time I wore it, I got a little spray-happy to get the full effect. I came home after a long, multi-course dinner and showered before bed.

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Somehow, the next morning my pillows were still coated in the expensive aroma. Let’s just say, if you want someone to think about you after a date, this is the fragrance to spritz. I felt like I was marking my territory in my own space (in a good way).

Guerlain.

Another added bonus is the product’s gift-worthy packaging. Guerlain’s L’Art & La Matière collection boasts some of the most shelfie-worthy, Instagrammable artwork, crafted in Pochet du Courval glassware that most closely resembles crystal.

Plus, plates, cords and seals from this collection can be customized with a wide range of materials and colors.

I realized I was getting a whole experience that accompanied the price tag—not just a nice-smelling perfume. From customization to wearability to layering to packaging, I feel like this item is a one-stop shop for a truly fragrant journey.

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